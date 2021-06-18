Funeral services for F. N. Hood, 88, of Temple, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel in Belton. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
Mr. Hood died June 13, 2021, at his home in Temple.
He was born April 23, 1933, in Bell County.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
