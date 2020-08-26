A funeral service for Fancy Ruth Pace, 64, of Killeen, will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Pace died July 19, 2020, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 27, 1955, in Norfolk, Va.
A visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Face coverings or masks are required and seating will be limited.
