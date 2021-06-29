Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 84F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.