Fantasia Woods

Funeral services for Fantasia Schmeka Woods, 43, of Killeen, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.
Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetary in Killeen.
Ms. Woods died June 27, 2021, in Killeen.
She was born May 7, 1978, in Chicago, Illinois.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
