A funeral Mass for retired Sgt. 1st Class Faustino Cruz Sanchez (“Tino”), 78, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Sanchez died May 3, 2020, around family and friends. He was born Jan. 28, 1942, in Lockhart, to the late Cruz and Margarita Rios Sanchez.
Tino graduated from Tech High School and then joined the United States Army in 1960. He married his high school sweetheart, Oralia Hernandez, in San Antonio on Aug. 4, 1962.
After 20 years of military service, Sgt. 1st Class Sanchez was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal Clasp, Silver One Loop, Marksman (Rifle, and the Expert (Carbine). He also received the Meritorious Service Certificate after 10 years of service for the Texas Department of Public Safety as a driver’s license examiner.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a former member of Knights of Columbus, Marriage Encounter, Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults, Catholic Youth Ministry, Diocese of Austin Cursillo, and a Catechist.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Oralia Sanchez; four children, Geneva Abdelioua, Sonja Riley and her husband, Tim Riley, Monica Schwab and her husband, Richard Schwab, Faustino Sanchez II; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, with a recitation of the rosary at 6:30 p.m., at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
