Memorial services Felicia Pamela Delores Draper-Torrez, lovingly known as “Pooh Bear,” will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sneed — Carnley Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, 1614 S FM 116.
Mrs. Draper-Torrez died Aug. 17, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love and compassion.
She was born July 31, 1982, on Fort Hood,
Felicia’s light shone brightly from the moment she entered this world until her untimely departure, and she leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion.
Felicia attended Copperas Cove High School, where she graduated as part of the class of 2000. Her dedication to education was apparent even then as she worked tirelessly to forge a path towards a bright future. Felicia’s determination and strong work ethic propelled her forward in life.
Though Felicia is no longer with us physically, her spirit will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of those who had the privilege of knowing her. She was a beacon of positivity and warmth, always ready with a smile or an encouraging word for anyone in need. Her infectious laughter and kind-hearted nature touched countless lives throughout her time on this earth.
Felicia’s family meant the world to her. Their bond was unbreakable, filled with love, laughter, and unwavering support.
As we bid farewell to our beloved “Pooh Bear,” let us remember her for the joy she brought into each of our lives. Her legacy of kindness, love, and resilience will continue to inspire generations to come. May she rest in eternal peace, knowing that her spirit lives on in the hearts of all who were touched by her presence.
Mrs. Draper-Torrez was preceded in death by Delores Fizer Draper (mother) and Robert E. Draper (father), who provided unwavering love throughout her life’s journey. With their nurturing guidance, Felicia blossomed into the remarkable woman she became.
She is survived by her beloved daughters, Adrianna and Elicia Torrez; her cherished sons, Javier and Xavier Torrez; her siblings, Rachel Draper-Marion, Deanna Stoneroad, Robert Draper Jr., Jacqueline Draper, and Anthony Draper; her 11 nieces and nephews: Lydia, Randy II, Chandler, Madison, Robert III, Noah, Aaliyah, Keara, Imani, Jasmine, and London.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Organization of Autism Research at researchautism.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.