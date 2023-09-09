Funeral services for retired Master Sgt. Felix C. Carandang, 81, will be held at noon Monday at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Killeen. Interment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Carandang died Aug. 27, 2023.
He was born March 16, 1942, in Cavite City, Philippines, the youngest of six children born to the late Mariano and Priscilla Carandang.
A dedicated and highly decorated veteran of the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division, Master Sgt. Carandang was drafted into the Army in 1968 while living with his sister in San Diego, California. Master Sgt. Carandang served his country with distinction and pride. He undertook multiple deployments to various locations, including Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Fort Lewis, Washington; the 38th parallel in Korea; Frankfurt, Germany (acting First Sergeant); Fort Riley, Kansas (acting First Sergeant); and Fort Cavazos, Texas (previously known as Fort Hood) (acting First Sergeant). His deployments were during the Cold War, but he also served combat duty deployments to safeguard his nation.
A highly decorated Vietnam Veteran, he bravely served two tours of combat duty during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Notably, he was awarded the Purple Heart medal for his valiant actions in the field during the Vietnam War. This medal held special significance as it symbolized both his courage and the wounds he sustained in the line of duty.
Despite the challenges of combat, Master Sgt. Carandang’s life took a hopeful turn during an R&R period in the Philippines. He married his fiancée, Nora, and later returned to complete his Vietnam tour. Miraculously, he escaped the Tet Offensive that claimed the lives of his entire unit. This event, coupled with his survival and the subsequent growth of his family, added profound meaning to the Purple Heart medal he earned.
His final combat deployment was in Iraq for Operation Desert Storm.
In addition to the Purple Heart, Master Sgt. Carandang’s numerous military decorations/awards/distinctions include the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal w/Bronze Star, Army Lapel Button, Combat Infantryman Badge, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Commendation Medal w/ 2nd OLC, Good Conduct Medal (6th AWD), Army Achievement Medal w/ 30 OLC, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/ 4 BS, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm, and Marksman (M-16 Rifle).
His dedication to service extended beyond his 24-year military career. After retiring from the U.S. Army, Master Sgt. Carandang operated the Philippine Food Store, which he co-founded back in 1973 with his wife, Nora. This venture became the oldest Asian Food establishment in Central Texas, serving customers throughout the region. He also played a pivotal role as a founding member and one-term president of the Filipino-American Association of Central Texas.
Beyond his professional accomplishments, he cherished spending time with his family. An enthusiast of Filipino parties and dancing, he found joy in salsa and cha cha with his beloved wife. Master Sgt. Carandang had a passion for carpentry, gardening, and cooking, and embarked on cruises with his wife and friends around the world. He was an avid wrestling fan and relished time spent with his grandchildren.
Mr. Carandang is preceded in death by his parents and sister Porfiria.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Nora Carandang; loving children, Dr. Carlo Carandang (Anne), Nathaniel Carandang (Debbee), and Norman Carandang (Nikki); cherished grandchildren, Natalja, Gianni, Mimi, Donnie, Cierra, Taylor, Jordan, Gabrielle, Paitin, Nathan, Arianna, and Kylie; remarkable great-grandchildren, Zion and Brooklynn; as well as his supportive siblings Puring, Graciano, Auriano, and Gloria; and numerous other cherished family members and friends.
A visitation and Rosary will be held Sunday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Master Sgt. Carandang’s family thanks him for his service to his country, family and friends. He accomplished his mission with flying colors.
