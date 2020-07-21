Funeral services for Fern E. Weir, 92, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Weir died July 13, 2020.
She was born Nov. 5, 1927, in Albion, Mich., to Harold and Mayta Wixson; she was the sixth of seven children.
Fern was trained as a classical vocalist and enjoyed singing with stage bands. After graduation, she married Lloyd J. Bennett and had four sons; together they followed her husband to various duty stations while he served in the Army.
Her second husband, Rufus D. Weir, was also in the Army and with all the boys soon out of the house they enjoyed the tours to Germany and visiting other counties.
She was preceded in death by Lloyd J. Bennett, Rufus D. Weir and son Lloyd Jay Bennett.
Survivors include Kirk Bennett and Trudy, Craig Bennett and wife Donna, and Kevin Bennett and wife Shirley and daughter-in-law Becky Bennett. Fern also leaves 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren and numerous grand dogs.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
