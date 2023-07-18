A rosary and celebration of life for Fernando Pérez-Vega, 76, of Santurce, Puerto Rico, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 2903 E. Rancier Ave. followed by an inurnment at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Pérez-Vega died July 10, 2023. He was born on Aug. 24, 1946, to Pedro H. Pérez and Juanita Vega.
Upon graduation from Academia Santa Teresita, in Santurce, Puerto Rico, he joined the U.S. Air Force as an Air Freight Specialist. He was assigned to the Republic of the Philippines and Vietnam.
After being released from the U.S. Air Force with an Honorable Discharge, he returned to Puerto Rico where he attended Puerto Rico Junior College where he completed Bookkeeping and Business Administration courses. He worked as manager at Gonzalez Padin Department Store in San Juan and Caguas. Along the way, three daughters were born.
A few years later he decided to join the U.S. Army as a Multichannel Transmission System Operator and the family was assigned to Fort Polk, Louisiana, where the fourth daughter was born.
That was the beginning of their journey as a Military Family, honor that follows them their entire life. He was then assigned to Vicenza, Italy, where the family enjoyed the most rewarding assignment.
In 1987 the family came to Fort Hood, Texas, where he retired with 20 years of service.
For the last 35 years, Killeen has been the family’s second home. As a civilian, he worked as a substitute teacher at Ellison High School; car salesman at Automax; Communications Technician with Alcatel, and Security Guard at Gates on Fort Hood.
He was a member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, Central Texas Domino Club, Sociedad Cultural Hispanoamericana, and the Lions Park Senior Center. One of his hobbies, besides playing Dominos, was attending car shows with his ’57 Chevy Bel Air where he earned multiple trophies.
His oldest grandson, Juan-Fernando, will inherit the car and will continue his footsteps attending car shows. Fernando learned to play the Cuatro Puertorriqueño and loved to listen to its music. He possesses five cuatros, which will be inherited by his daughters and grandkids who have shown interest in the music.
Fernando was a man of integrity, character, and passion for his community. He was truly an honest great man whose presence will be dearly missed forever by his family, friends, and his dog, Shadow.
Fernando, the most loving husband, and grandfather is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jenny; his daughters, Jennifer, Paula, Frances, and Lucy; sons-in-law; his ten grandkids; Juan-Fernando, Arecelli, Jedidiah, Sophia, Aaliyah, Isabella, Moses, Olivia, Gabriella and Kingston; his sister, Violeta, and numerous nieces and nephews in Puerto Rico.
