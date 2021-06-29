A memorial service for Fernando Ramirez Sotelo, 63, of Harker Heights, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton with Pastor H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Ramirez Sotelo died June 26, 2021.
He was born Nov. 6, 1957, in Del Rio, to Maria Dela Luz and Jose Ramirez.
