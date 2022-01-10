A private family burial for Flora “Louise” Hardin, 86, of Harker Heights, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Kempner City Cemetery.
Mrs. Hardin died Jan. 9, 2022, at a local nursing home. She was born July 16, 1935, to Alex and Frankie Schnitzler.
Survivors include two sons and a daughter.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home.
