Florence Delahanty

A funeral Mass for Florence Josephine (Kuczmas) Durham Delahanty, formerly of Killeen and Rocky Hollow Lake House in Georgetown, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery next to her husband James. A reception will follow the burial at the St. Joseph Center.
Mrs. Delahanty died Jan. 30, 2020.
She was born Oct. 26, 1925, in DuPont, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Barbara (Celusmiak) Kuczmas.
She married Arch “Sonny” Durham of Bonita on Nov. 25, 1945, in Fort Totten, New York. Arch and Florence adopted Jana at birth in 1958. Arch died in 1961 in an automobile accident. Jana died in 1986 in an automobile accident.
Florence married James Francis Delahanty of Yonkers, New York, in 1971 in Killeen. James died in 1995. He was survived by his daughter Carol (John) Dorsey and son-in-law, John Dorsey of DuPont, Washington; their three sons, John, Chris and Brian and their wives, Julie, Eve and Niki; four grandchildren, Sophia, Georgia, Jackson and Connor; and a son, James Francis Delahanty Jr. of Lakewood, Washington.
Florence retired after many years of service at the Fort Hood PX.
Other survivors include Jana’s daughters, Holly and Carisa Henderson; three great-grandchildren, Charles Allender, 13, Jackson Allender, 7, and Jaicee Hayman, 3.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Raymond, Walter, Stanley and Thomas; sisters, Estelle (Edward) Blachut, Ann (Lyman) Fansler, Helen (Bernard) Edwards and Lottie (Andrew) Keys.
A visitation and recitation of the rosary will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
