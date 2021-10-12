Funeral services for Floyd French Jr., 78, of Killeen will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Ebbon Cemetery in Luling, Texas.
Mr. Floyd died Sept. 22, 2021, in Harker Heights. He was born Oct. 8, 1942, in Luling.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.
