Funeral services for Floyd Raymond Pagel, 70, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lifeway Fellowship in Killeen. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport. Following the services, there will be a reception at The Farris Wheel at Tara Farms, 13682 Maxdale Road, Killeen.
Mr. Pagel died Aug. 22, 2023, in Houston.
He was born Feb. 2, 1953, at a hospital on Rancier Avenue in Killeen. He was the son of the late Floyd and Jo Ann Pagel.
Raymond followed his father’s footsteps as a jeweler for over 50 years with the family business, Pagel & Sons Jewelers. Raymond enjoyed Motocross, and in 1977, he won the Texas Night Motocross Championship.
Raymond and his wife, Anna Pagel, were together 18 years, and married for seven of those loving years. They shared many amazing memories. Raymond loved fishing and hunting, and he shared that with the person he loves, Anna.
Raymond had an overwhelming number of extended family and close friends. He also had his loyal customers at Pagel and Sons Jewelers that has been in operation for 76 years. To do everyone justice is impossible. Please know he was blessed to be part of everyone’s lives.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pagel was also preceded in death by his sister, Kim Pagel Clowers, and her husband Larry Clowers.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Pagel; children he dearly loved, Brandon, Tanner and Sydney Pagel; his brother, Ronnie Pagel and his wife, Joyce; his sister, Carol Pagel Sprott and her husband, Johnny B. Sprott; his 99-year-old aunt, “Aunt Sue” Pagel; nieces and nephews, Stephanie and J.R. Resendez, Courtney and Christopher Doose, Shanna and Mark Jackson, Brian Pagel, Chad and Christy Pagel, and Shane Pagel; numerous cousins that include Mike Beck, Lori Pagel, Hal Pagel, Larry Weiss and Connie Aman; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
