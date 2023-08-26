Floyd Raymond Pagel

Floyd Raymond Pagel

Funeral services for Floyd Raymond Pagel, 70, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lifeway Fellowship in Killeen. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport. Following the services, there will be a reception at The Farris Wheel at Tara Farms, 13682 Maxdale Road, Killeen.

Mr. Pagel died Aug. 22, 2023, in Houston.

