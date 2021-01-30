Frances Acosta

Memorial services for Frances Ortiz Acosta, 78, will be held at a later date. Interment services will be held in Houston.
Mrs. Acosta died Dec. 26, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was born to the late Herminia Zepeda and Adolfo Ortiz in Gordon.
She was retired from Killeen Independent School District, where she worked at Shoemaker High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gabriel Acosta; her brothers, Adolph Ortiz, Andrew Ortiz, Raymond Ortiz; and sister, Theresa Ortiz Robles.
Survivors include her children, Juan Acosta (Tea), Candido Flores (Alicia), Danny Flores, Frank Flores (Cindy), and Victoria Flores-LoCoco (Peter) as well as her sister Eba Ortiz Maldonado and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
“Our memories will last forever, though we are now apart. Your soul is up in Heaven, but you’ll never leave our hearts.”
