Funeral services for Frances “Jeanne” Ashley, 81, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Internment will be at a later date at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Ashley died June 12, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born in January 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Mrs. Ashley always demonstrated her absolute love and devotion to her family and friends. She was known around the world for being a good friend to everyone. She followed her husband around the world during his 31 years in the military, always making a home for her family, while making sure her beloved children saw and learned about the world.
She was a woman who, in her quiet way, was a leader in all she did, encouraging others to be their best and succeed at life. She was a woman of strong faith and was a leader in her church. Her family and friends are devastated by her passing, but know they will see her again.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charles Ashley; a son, Robert Ashley; and a brother, Alan Wildeboer.
Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca Hunt and her husband, Gary; a son, Stephen Ashley; and his wife, Karen Ashley; and a grandson, Robert Ashley. She is also survived by her brother and sister, Gary and Marian Wildeboer; a nephew, Matthew Wildeboer and his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Miles and Charlie; and her beloved dogs Moose and Duke.
A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Mrs. Ashley always said that flowers were for the living and enjoyed them so much during her lifetime that in that spirit, the family requests that no flowers be sent and instead that donations be made in her name to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, the Killeen Food Care Center, the Killeen Free Clinic, or a charity of your choice.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.