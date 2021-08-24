Frances Hood

Funeral services for Frances Ann Hood, 78, will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Gatesville. Interment will follow at Rock Church Cemetery in Rumley.
Ms. Hood died Aug. 23, 2021, at Lily Springs in Lampasas.
She was born Feb. 21, 1943, in Bell County to parents, Coy and Eloise Hood.
Frances was a longtime member at First Baptist Church in Lampasas.
She worked as a beautician for a time and spent many years with Killeen ISD as an aide, working with special needs children. She said the happiest time in her life was working with these children.
Frances also spent time as a secretary with numerous schools and worked as a preschool teacher in Belton.
Frances enjoyed crafts, ceramics, shopping, and attending as many of her kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events as she could.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Coy and Eloise, and brothers, Kenneth (Sonny) Hood and David Hood.
Survivors include her son, Wesley Crow, and wife, Nancy; daughters, Teresa Dimas, Leanna Barr and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Patch Dimas, Spinner Dimas, Kirby Stermer, Kady Crow, Lance Barr; great-grandchildren, Tagg, Krew, Coy, and Weston.
There will be a visitation an hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Frances’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
