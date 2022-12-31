Funeral services an interment for Frances Johnson, 77, of Lena, Ill., will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson died Dec. 18, 2022, in Freeport, Ill.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Funeral services an interment for Frances Johnson, 77, of Lena, Ill., will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson died Dec. 18, 2022, in Freeport, Ill.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1945, in Fouke, Ark., to Ruby Roy House and Eva Leona Aaron.
Frances married Eugene Johnson on April 9, 1988, in Copperas Cove. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Topsey.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her mother Eva Magnus, father Ruby House, brothers Ralph House and David House, sister Ruby Warner, and granddaughter Lauren Lucas.
She is survived by her brother Richard House of Teague; son Ralph Lucas (Sara Lucas) of Lena, Ill.; son Roy Lucas (Connie Lucas) of Whitehouse; daughter Kimberly Durkee (Daniel Durkee) of Rockport; grandchildren Chris Lucas, Rosemary Lucas, Caitlin Drake (Joey Drake), Brett Lucas (Kayla Monrobot Lucas), Clinton Brown (Miranda Brown), Zackeri Lucas (Kyleigh Oldham), Jennifer Roberts (Chris Roberts), Sarah Odom, Katrina Shull, Elijah Pena, Mason Pena, Jade Ducic (Michael Ducic), Ethan Pena, Niko Durkee and granddaughter Kodi Lucas on the way; great-grandchildren Caladin Drake, Harvey Drake, Katherine Roberts, Liam Ducic, Robin Ducic, Josh, Jaxon, Jasmine, and Hunter; and numerous honorary grandkids and great-grandkids.
Visitation will held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Johnson family.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.