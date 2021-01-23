Memorial services for Frances Ortiz Acosta, 78, will be at a later date.
Interment services will be in Houston at a later date.
Ms. Acosta, 78, died Dec. 26, 2020. She was born to the late Herminia Zepeda and Adolfo Ortiz in Gordon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gabriel Acosta and her brother, Adolph Ortiz.
She is survived by her children, Juan Acosta, (Tea), Candido Flores (Alicia), Danny Flores, Frank Flores (Cindy), and Victoria Flores-Lococo (Peter), her sister, Eba Ortiz Maldonado and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.