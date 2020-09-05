Frances Prock

A celebration of life and burial service for Frances Fern McCormick Prock, 99, of Belton, will be on Sept. 10 at Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon, Texas.
Mrs. Prock died Aug. 30, 2020.
She was born March 11, 1921, in Plemons, Texas, to Loyd and Kate McCormick, the first of six children.
She graduated from Stinnett High School and later married Ralph W. Prock in 1940. After his Army Air Corps service, they lived in Pampa, Texas for 52 years. She and Ralph had two daughters — Joyce Prock Tuggle and Jeanie Prock Carden.
Ralph’s niece and nephew, Larry Lamont (Monty) Prock and Janie Prock McPeak were welcomed into their family in 1953 and were always considered son and daughter.
Fern grew up primarily in Stinnett, Texas, although a few early childhood years were spent on the plains of Southeastern Colorado.
Her mother, Kate, passed away at an early age, so at age 14, Fern helped out with the five younger siblings until her father married Audrey (Capehart) McCormick who loved all his children as her own.
Fern accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior while in high school and served Him faithfully the rest of her life in many ways.
She was a loving mother and wife, and she enjoyed gardening; water color and oil painting; crocheting, sewing, playing hand bells and reading her Bible.
She loved God’s word and committed many chapters and verses to memory. She also loved teaching the scriptures to children and did so through fourth grade Sunday School classes at Central Baptist Church in Pampa where she was a long-time member; Child Evangelism Fellowship and neighborhood Good News Clubs; and through sign language to deaf children.
After her husband’s passing, Fern moved to Weatherford, Texas, to live with her then widowed and working daughter, Jeanie and her four children.
She lived there for 16 years as an invaluable mentor, grandmother, prayer warrior, counselor, part-time chauffeur and cook.
She joined Northside Baptist Church during those years and was invited to teach the older women’s Sunday School class.
While at Northside, she joined the Happy Hatters group and lovingly crocheted hundreds of baby hats for area hospitals and other ministries.
She moved to Belton in 2016 to be with Joyce and Terry Tuggle in their home where she was a delightful blessing. She taught everyone who met her much about faith, love, kindness, humility, grace, courage and hope. She became a member of First Baptist Church in Killeen. She also continued her crochet ministry and joyfully provided many hats for newborns to the Hope Pregnancy Center in Killeen.
They family would like to thank all the gifted and compassionate caregivers who contributed to her well-being: Beverly Perrot of Weatherford, Texas; the Kindred Hospice staff - most recently, Millie Stockard, Cindy Thompson and Dub Falcone; Visiting Angels - most recently, Jackie Stapleton (until COVID-19); and the staff and employees of Creekside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Belton.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph W. Prock; her parents, Kate McCormick and Loyd McCormick; step-mother Audrey (Capehart) McCormick; two sisters, Gladys Jewel McCormick and Ardis Eileen (McCormick) Paschal; and son, Larry LaMont (Monty) Prock.
Survivors include her daughters, Joyce Tuggle (husband, Terry) of Belton, Jeanie Carden (husband, Jim-deceased) of Winchester, Virginia, and Janie McPeak (husband, Larry) of Camarillo, California; her daughter-in-law, Sally Wright-Prock (husband, Monty-deceased) of Cushing, Oklahoma; sister, Dean Flow of North Richland Hills, Texas; two brothers, Roy E. McCormick of San Antonio, Texas, and Don McCormick of Kalona, Iowa; six grandsons, Joshua Carden (Lori); Jason Carden and Jonathan Carden (Joanna), Preston Prock, Shaun Tuggle (Cathie) and Kevin Tuggle; five granddaughters, Jennifer Carden Olmstead (Aaron), AnnMarie McKenzie (Mike), Kelley Casey (Will), Scarlett Gilkison (Rob) and Terra Rose Wilden (Gary); along with 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Child Evangelism Fellowship, P. O. Box 3025, Harker Heights, Texas 76548; Hope Pregnancy Center, 1211 Florence Rd., Killeen, Texas 76541; or First Baptist Church, 3310 S. WS Young Dr, Killeen, Texas 76542.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.