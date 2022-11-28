Services for retired First Sgt. Francis “Frank” Pomponio will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Inurement with military honors will follow at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Pomponio died Nov. 19, 2022, at home with his family at his side. Frank fought a valiant fight with cancer as a soldier, father, grandfather and mentor to all.
During his life, he never met someone who he didn’t call a friend. He spent more time doing for others than he did himself selflessly. Frank was born on July 12, 1936, in Philadelphia, Pa. He went on to join the Marine Corps from 1955 to 1956 and the Army in 1956 retiring at the rank of first sergeant in 1984 as a military policeman after two tours of Vietnam and one in Korea, earning several medals and accommodations during his career.
After several other full-time jobs, he dedicated his life to taking care of his wife as she suffered from Alzheimer’s.
Frank is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Ann Pomponio, parents Guiseuppi and Mariantonetta Pomponio and sisters Angie Pomponio and Mary Ten all of Philadelphia. He is survived by his son Joseph Pomponio and his wife Dawn Pomponio of Kirbyville; daughter Barbara Ann Albertson and husband Paul of Atlanta, Michigan; grandchildren Cheyenne Pomponio, Christina Martinez and husband Randolph, and great grandchild Hailey Martinez all of Killeen.
