FRANCISCO VAZQUEZ-MATOS
(November 4, 1934 – May 3, 2017)
Francisco was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on November 4, 1934. He loved life and loved his family.
He joined the U.S Army in 1951; served in the Korean War and was also a military police officer. Francisco had many pursuits after he left the army.
He married Consuelo Ruiz on November 7, 1953 and to this union was born three children.
He is survived by his wife Consuelo Vazquez; his sons, Carlos and Angel Vazquez; daughter Judith Vazquez; sister, Mercedita Rosado, 23 grandchildren, and some great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held Monday, March 7, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX.
