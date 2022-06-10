Funeral services for Frank George Kaltenbaugh, 74, of Temple will be held at 10 a.m. June 18 in Young’s Daughters Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest City Cemetery.
Mr. Kaltenbaugh died on June 9, 2022, at a local hospital. He was born on April 20, 1947, in Akron, Ohio.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
