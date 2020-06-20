A graveside service for retired Staff Sgt. Frank J. “Bubba” Harris, 72, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Harris died June 11, 2020.
He was born Dec. 27, 1947.
A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Affordable Burial & Cremation Service in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
