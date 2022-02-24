A graveside service with military honors for Frank John Dodge, 66, of Harker Heights will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Dodge died Feb. 21, 2022, at a local hospital. He was born on Sept. 18, 1955.
Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
