Services for Frank Lynn McCaleb, 79, of Temple, will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 10 a.m. today with Pastor Rick Reed officiating. Burial will conclude at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. McCaleb died Sept. 10, 2021 at a local care facility.
He was born on Sept. 6, 1942.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home.
