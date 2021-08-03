Services for Frank Otaviano Ramos, 64, of Temple, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Ramos died July 26, 2021, at home. He was born May 21, 1957.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.
