A funeral service for Frank Wallace Leslie, 66, of Kempner, will occur at 2 p.m. Friday at Grace United Methodist Church, in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Leslie died Oct. 9, 2020.
He was born Oct. 6, 1954, in Newark, Ohio, to parents Henry and Elsie Leslie.
Mr. Leslie served his country honorably in the United States Army for 21 years before his retirement. During his time served, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and several others.
After his retirement from the Army, Frank worked as a Test Support Specialist for Civil Service. Frank was also active in the Mount Hiram Masonic Lodge and the Eastern Star. In his free time, Frank liked to participate in competitive shooting, watching the Highland games, war gaming, learning history, and especially enjoyed his Single Malt Saturdays.
In 1977, Frank married the love of his life, Wynona Lynne. Together they shared 43 years of marriage.
Frank is survived by his wife, Wynona “Lynne” Leslie; daughter Sheryl Lynne Leslie; and son Jason Christopher Leslie Tiffany, as well as nine grandchildren; Austin Armstrong, Angel Armstrong, Mark Armstrong, Sebastian Leslie, Kaylee Leslie, Baylee Leslie, Jonathan Leslie, Christian Leslie, Jacquylyn Bicknell.
A visitation for Frank will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, in Copperas Cove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Leslie family.
A poem from the family:
A patriot who was intelligent and trust worthy.
He was dedicated and loyal to family and friends.
He was faith filled with integrity and honesty,
Knowledgeable about himself and welcoming to new people.
A happy, fun-filled, dapper, gentleman-
A compassionate and kind husband, father, and grandfather
Slainte
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.