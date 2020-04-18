Funeral service for Frankie Mae Miller, 76, of Killeen, will be noon Tuesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Miller died April 11, 2020, in Harker Heights.
She was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Shamrock, Florida.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Current COVID-19 restrictions limits visitors to groups of only 10 people at a time allowed inside. When one person leaves, another may enter, and a minimum of 6-feet social distancing will be expected and enforced at service, burial, and viewing.
