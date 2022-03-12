Services for Franklin John Jackson, 71, of Temple, are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Jackson died March 5, 2022, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 27, 1950, in Wrangell, Alaska, to Mary Maybell Wigg and Ralph Mitchell Jackson.
