A graveside service with military honors for retired Sgt. 1st Class Fred M. Mendez Jr., 77, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Mendez died Feb. 22, 2020,
He was born Jan. 25, 1943.
Mr. Mendez was a proud Vietnam veteran who served his country for 22 years. After, he pursued several professions to include commercial truck driving. He then went on to open his own business, The Water Store.
Survivors include his wife, Mercy Mendez, and four children, Edmund Mendez, Joann Mendez Moore, Jason Mendez and Teresa Mendez Alvey; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A rosary followed by a visitation will be at 6:30 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
He will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.