Funeral services for Freddie Jean Finley, 82, of Killeen, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple. Burial will be at Little Prayer Cemetery in Fulshear.
Mrs. Finley died Jan. 24, 2021. She was born Sept. 15, 1938.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple, which is in charge of arrangements.
