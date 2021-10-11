Services for Frederick Blaz, 62, will be noon Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. A private interment at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will follow.
Frederick died of natural causes on Sept. 30, 2021.
He was born March 6, 1948, in Dededo, Guam, to Jesus and Olita Blas.
Frederick proudly served his country in the United States Army for 23 years. Then continued to serve the military as a civilian contractor for 20 more years for DynCorp and Lockheed Martin on Fort Hood.
Mr. Blaz is preceded in death by his father, his mother and his sister Doris.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Rose Ann Sablan Blaz, three sons Frederick (wife Tina), John, James (wife Stephanie) and daughter Carolyn Atalig (favorite son in law Ko). Frederick also is a proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren: Fred Jr. (wife Jasmin), Michael, Andrew, John Jr, Nikolas, Jacob, Ponko, AJ, Diego, Koldyn and Kolina; 2 great grandchildren Ellie & Olivia. Frederick is also survived by his siblings John Blaz, Juanita Leon Guerrero, Agnes Blas, Candy Santos, Anthony Blas and Frances Lomax.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
