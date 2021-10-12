Frederick Ogo Blaz
March 6, 1948 – September 30, 2021
VISITATION
Crawford – Bowers Funeral Home
Killeen, TX
October 13, 2021
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
(Rosary @ 7:00 PM – Dot Cruz)
FUNERAL MASS
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Killeen, TX
October 14, 2021
12:00 PM
INTERMENT
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Killeen, TX
RECEPTION
VFW 9192
301 Wolf Street
Killeen, TX 76541
OBITUARY
Frederick died of natural causes on September 30, 2021. He was born March 6, 1948 in Dededo, Guam to Jesus & Olita Blas.
Frederick proudly served his country in the United States Army for 23 years. Then continued to serve the military as a civilian contractor for 20 more years for DynCorp and Lockheed Martin on Fort Hood, TX.
Frederick is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rose Ann Sablan Blaz, three sons Frederick (wife Tina), John, James (wife Stephanie) and daughter Carolyn Atalig (favorite son in law Ko).
Frederick also is a proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren: Fred Jr, Michael, Andrew, John Jr, Nikolas, Jacob, Ponko, AJ, Diego, Koldyn & Kolina; 2 great grandchildren Ellie & Olivia.
Frederick is also survived by his siblings John Blaz, Juanita Leon Guerrero, Agnes Blas, Candy Santos, Anthony Blas and Frances Lomax.
Frederick is joining his father, his mother and his sister Doris.
