Frelson Eugene Phillips, Jr.
Frelson Eugene Phillips Jr., born on October 30, 1953, to Frelson and Cornelia Phillips of Pineville, LA.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Betty Jean Phillips of Florence, TX; daughters: Jessica Ducote of Alexandria, LA., Debra Phillips of Hillsboro TX., and Patricia Schofell of Florence, TX; sons: Michael Olsen of Jasper, TX, and Charles Olsen of Orlando, FL;
He was the proud grandfather to 10 Grandchildren and 13 great Grandchildren.
Frelson was proceeded in death by his father and mother; his brothers, Don and Richard Phillips; sisters, Sandra Lochler and Linda Morrow; and daughter, Jeana Phillips.
Frelson Phillips served in the United States Marine Corps and served one tour of duty in Vietnam. He was a member of the Florence Church of Christ where he served the Lord’s Supper until he became ill and lost his left leg. He continued to attend the Church of Christ until his health would not permit him to do so.
Frelson Eugene Phillips Jr., passed at his home in Florence TX on March 26, 2021.
Services will be held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery located at 11463 Highway 195, Killeen, TX on June 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Followed immediately by his Life Celebration at the Florence Church of Christ.
