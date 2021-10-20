Private services for Fumiko Yanagino Tyre, 89, will be held at a later date,
Mrs. Tyre died Oct. 14, 2021, in Copperas Cove after battling many years with health issues.
She was born Aug. 25, 1932, in Nagasaki, Japan.
Fumiko was married to Harold Tyre on June 25, 1959, and as a military spouse traveled the world.
Spending time in Africa, Turkey, Korea and many years in both Japan and in the United States, Fumiko was a loving, caring and supportive wife and mother, as well as a doting grandmother. She was genuinely loved by those she let into her life.
Survivors include Harold, her husband of 64 years, her son John, and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to a local no-kill animal shelter.
Arrangements are under the care of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
