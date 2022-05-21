A funeral Mass for Gabriel Martinez-Lopez, 88, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. A committal service with full military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Martinez-Lopez died May 6, 2022.
He was born May 23, 1933, in Cidra, Puerto Rico.
At the tender age of 17, he joined the Army at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico. He met the love of his life, Christel, in Germany. They married May 2, 1962, in Germany. After 28 years, he retired from the Army and immediately went to work for Sears as a service technician. He also retired from Sears after 20 years.
Gabriel loved God and served him faithfully throughout the years. He brought the love of Christ to his troops, family, co-workers, customers and friends and prayed for everyone. He served the Catholic Church in many capacities, most as Sacristan and Extraordinary Minister of Eucharist to the homebound. He loved children and supported St. Joseph Catholic School regularly.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Martinez-Lopez is preceded in death by his wife, Christel; and his son, David.
He is survived by his beloved sister, Maria S. Centeno Martinez of Puerto Rico; his niece, Aida Latorre Martinez of Texas; and many nieces and nephews from Puerto Rico and abroad.
A visitation and rosary for Gabriel will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Joseph Catholic School in honor of Gabriel Martinez- Lopez.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Martinez-Lopez family.
