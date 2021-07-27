Services for Gabriel “Gabe” Antonio Olivares, 40, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Olivares died July 25, 2021, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 30, 1980, at Fort Collins, Colorado.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
