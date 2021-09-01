Funeral services for Gabriel Pukup Kumai, 49, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God iCommunity Church in Killeen with Pastor Cecil Adams officiating. Interment will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Kumai died Aug. 27, 2021. He was born July 7, 1972, in Papau New Guinea.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
