Graveside services for Gabriele Marie Underwood, 70, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Cemetery in Eastland County.
Mrs. Underwood died Oct. 15, 2020, at 1:15 a.m.
She was born May 10, 1950, in Salzkotten, Germany.
She was the first of two children to Margot and Karl Heinz Becker–Pollmann.
During her time growing up in Germany, Gabi attended a Language Arts School. On Dec. 9, 1982, she gave birth to her son Christian.
Gabi married Jimmy Leeman Underwood in Harker Heights on March 9, 1996.
She was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Killeen. Gabi enjoyed singing in the Church choir and being part of the Ladies Church group. She had a love for music, plants and flowers. While living with Jimmy and Christian in Harker Heights she created a Sunroom, which she called her Lahaina Room. The room was filled with beautiful plants and flowers. Purple orchids were her favorite flower.
Taking care of Jimmy and Christian was most important to her along with caring for her beloved dogs.
Gabi is preceded in death by her father, Karl Heinz and her sister, Ulrike.
Gabi is survived by her mother, Margot Becker-Pollmann; husband, Jimmy Underwood; son and family, Christian and Anita; three grandchildren, Camryn, Ariana and Eric.
Also included are Jim’s brother and sisters Jay Underwood, Terri and Ronnie Reed and Don and Jeanice Robinson. There are nieces and nephews and families including Christina and Clive Harris and children Ashley, Alex and CJ; Monica and Josh Stephen and children Lili and Decil; Tiffany and Ben Goracke and son Reed; Cody and Lauren Robinson and children Samuel and Caroline; Cory and Brittney Robinson and children Hunter and Cadence; Stephanie and John Simmons and children Lane and Luke; and Jack Underwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made to the Pioneer Cemetery or the Fuse Foundation https://fusefoundation.net/, Pioneer Cemetery - c/o Mary Raykin, 104 Greentree Circle, Early, TX, 76802.
Sneed Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
