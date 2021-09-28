Private family services for Gabriele Taylor, 63, of Killeen are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.
Mrs. Taylor died Sept. 17, 2021, in Temple. She was born Sept. 22, 1957, in Eggelham, Germany.
She worked for Austin Catering for many years.
She is preceded in death by her father, Wilhelm Wenzl.
Survivors are her husband, Michael Taylor; a daughter, Crystal (Jammie) Phillips; her sisters SuseWenzl and Helen (Joe) Kungensmith; her mother Ericka Liveins. Also surviving are her grandchildren Leslie Ballmann, Winter Brook Ballmann and Jacob Philips.
