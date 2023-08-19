A celebration of life for Gail Evelyn Reeves, 58, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mililani Wood, 1100 Old Nolanville Road, Nolanville. All family and friends are welcome.
At a later date, a private disposition at sea will take place in Kailua, Hawaii, carried out by Kailua Canoe Club.
Ms. Reeves died Aug. 11, 2023, surrounded by loving and loyal friends.
She was born Nov. 23, 1964, in Norfolk, Va.
Ms. Reeves is preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Browning; brother, Ed Reeves; and parents Barbara and Gene E. Reeves.
She is survived by her siblings Liz Mullenax, Annabelle Yim, Michael Campbell, Clarence Fung and Jay Fung.
Sneed Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.