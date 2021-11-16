Services for Gail Marie Crawford, 65, of Killeen will be held both in person and virtually at 3 p.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughter Family Funeral Home in Temple with Pastor Gilmo Chatman officiating. Cremation will follow.
Ms. Crawford died Nov. 1, 2021, in a local hospital. She was born Dec. 15, 1955, in Terrebonne, Louisiana, to Doretha Green and Hosea Chatman.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.