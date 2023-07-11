A memorial service for Gail “Ree” Laurie Cournoyer will be held in Vineyard Haven, Mass., at a later date.
A memorial service for Gail “Ree” Laurie Cournoyer will be held in Vineyard Haven, Mass., at a later date.
Mrs. Cournoyer died July 7, 2023, surrounded by love.
She was born Aug. 9, 1936 in Boston, Mass., to parents Robert Burton Reynolds and Alice (McPhail) Reynolds.
Gail married Edward “Eddie” Cournoyer in 1957. They had a long and loving marriage. He adored her in every sense of the word. She thought he was obnoxious, but adored him just the same.
She was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Depending on the season and coach, she could also be caught rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. If you ever needed a good laugh, you could ask her if she wanted a Wendy’s hamburger. Her response: “Square hamburgers are for square people”. She also adored Tom Selleck. So much so that she had a full-length poster of him in a Speedo in her office.
“Ree” had a special bond with her grandchildren. She provided her grandchildren with a lifetime of memories and years of laughter. They will carry her legacy of love, grace, quick wit and humor with them forever.
Anyone who knew Gail knew that she was the most loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister a family could ask for. She shared this same love with her community of friends. Gail will be desperately missed by those that she’s left behind. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed
She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Cournoyer of Denton, Texas; her son, Alan Cournoyer of Maine; brother, Stephen Reynolds of Texas; her two grandchildren, Shawn Cournoyer (wife Gina) of Garland, Texas, and Stephanie Cournoyer (husband Dominic) of Dallas, Texas; great grandchildren, Jeremy, Naudia, Van, and Frances.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Cournoyer; brother, Robert “Bobby” Reynolds.
