Gainwell White

A celebration of life for retired Army Sgt. Gainwell “Jimmy” White, 81, will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Bible Way Baptist Church 2306 S. Farm-to-Market 116, Copperas Cove. The celebration will be preceded by a private interment.
Mr. White died April 27, 2020. He was born Sept. 15, 1938, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to parents Henry and Senora Brown White.
Being the youngest of 16 children, he learned the value of hard work at a very young age. His first job was cleaning up the mills.
At age 18, he joined the Army and would go on to serve our country for 23 years, including two tours in Vietnam, earning numerous medals. His service provided him the opportunity to travel and experience the world.
His greatest gift came from his time abroad in Vicenza, Italy, where he met the love of his life, Mirella Meneguzzo, whom he married on June 6, 1960.
After he retired from the Army, he started working for Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation, and during this time his passion for lawncare began.
He utilized his strong work ethic, great people skills, reliability, and passion for gardening to build a successful landscaping business.
He loved working outside but was finally forced to retire at age 75 due to his health issues. This was a difficult time for him because he loved to work outside. In spite of all his health challenges, he kept busy living and enjoying life.
He was known for his smile, laughter, love for his family and love for life! He never met a stranger; everyone he met became a friend.
After retiring from the military, he proudly purchased his first and only home in Copperas Cove. He and his wife raised two sons, Larry and Jimmy, and three daughters, ChiChi, Gobby and Maria. Many great memories were made in that home.
His neighbors of more than 40 years became family. He developed many strong friendships in the community. He attended weekly “Old Farts” meetings, which allowed him to “hang out” with his buddies every week.
After 50 years of marriage, he lost his soulmate, his wife, Mirella, on April 4, 2010. This difficult time brought him closer to God.
He starting going to Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church and became a church member. His church became a significant part of his life. He loved his church and church family. He found peace in his spiritual journey.
Anyone who knew “Jimmy,” knew that he took extreme pride in his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include all his children, Larry White (Shirley), Cenora Butler (Adam), Ivone Bickham (Gerard), Mirella Mays (Travis), and Jimmy White (Malaphay); his grandchildren, Larry White (Ariana), Brandon Butler (Ashleigh), Cherrell Cowthran (Alan), Taitianna Jackson (Nick), Brianna Bickham, Nathaniel Butler, Justin Bickham, Sara White, Edmon White, Trevor Mays, Euphoria White, Edgar White, and Eve White; and four great-grandchildren.
He was very close to all of his family in South Carolina and his frequent trips to Rock Hill, South Carolina, brought a great deal of joy to his life.
Gainwell was preceded in death by all his siblings, including David White, Ruth Guy, Frank White, Frances Anderson and Paul White.
When his brother, Paul White, with whom he had a special bond, passed away, he became a father figure to his children — Rozenna Hemphill (deceased), Rosetta Kirk (deceased), Marcella Woods, Pearline Mabry (Ronald), Paul White Jr. (Charlene), and Alene Crawford (Melvin). He was like a brother to many of his nieces and nephews; especially Henrietta King (Anthony).
Most of all, Gainwell loved his family and instilled his strong values that have served them well. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of the arrangements.
