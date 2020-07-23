Gale Rorabaugh

Funeral services and burial for Gale A. Rorabaugh, 96, were held Thursday.
Mr. Rorabaugh died July 19, 2020, at the Copperas Cove Nursing Home.
He was born May 3, 1924, to Ralph Rorabaugh and Vena Frydendall Rorabaugh in Portis, Kansas.
He graduated High School from Lebanon, Kansas, in 1942 and was then drafted into the Navy, where he served as a medic for four years.
Gale and Rosalie Rader were married in Lebanon, Kansas, on March 20, 1980.
Both Gale and Rosalie loved to fish and spend time traveling. Gale most enjoyed the Naval reunions that they attended throughout the years.
Mr. Rorabaugh is preceeded in death by his parents, Ralph and Vena Rorabaugh, and his sister Ruth Allen.
Survivors include his brother Rodney and sister Patty; his wife, Rosalie; sons, Phil Rorabaugh and James Rader and wife, Angie; daughter, Renee Baldaccini and husband, Vince; and grandchildren, Pete, Sedona, Will and AJ Baldaccini.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights was in charge of arrangements.
