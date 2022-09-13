Garrett Wade Casey

Garrett Wade Casey

Funeral services for Garrett Wade Casey, 22, of Odessa, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Services will be directly followed by a Celebration of Life at the Ranchland Hills Golf Club in Midland.

Mr. Casey died on Sept. 2, 2022, in a local hospital. He was born on Aug.15, 2000, to Paul and Michel Casey in Killeen.

