Funeral services for Garrett Wade Casey, 22, of Odessa, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Services will be directly followed by a Celebration of Life at the Ranchland Hills Golf Club in Midland.
Mr. Casey died on Sept. 2, 2022, in a local hospital. He was born on Aug.15, 2000, to Paul and Michel Casey in Killeen.
He was a hard worker and would accomplish anything he put his mind to. Garrett dreamt of being an entrepreneur one day. He spent a lot of his time studying finance books and learning about the real estate market. He began his entrepreneurial journey as a young kid when he would walk around sports games and ask cheerleaders for money to buy “popcorn”.
As he grew older, he participated in many small business adventures including, selling sodas to other students while he was in high school, owning and operating several vending machines, and owning and operating long-term rental properties. He recently purchased his first long-term rental and had a goal to one day purchase three 50-unit apartment complexes and own 30 single-family rentals.
When he wasn’t working on his entrepreneurial journey, Garrett was a man of the people. He dedicated a lot of his time to helping those around him succeed. He often asked for monetary donations for birthdays and holidays in order to use that money towards supporting friends in need, food banks, homeless shelters, etc. He was a man who would literally give you the shirt off his back.
In 2018, Garrett met, and began dating, Lezlie Shirley. Two years later, they had a beautiful baby girl, Harper. The purpose of all his entrepreneurial and volunteer work was so Garrett could provide for his family a comfortable and happy life.
Above all else, his number one value was family. Everyone who knows him knows he was an outstanding father, ambitious about anything he cared about, dedicated to his goals, family, and friends, and overall, a man with the biggest heart you would ever meet. His family is deeply saddened by this loss and will miss Garrett more than words can say.
In addition to Paul, Michel, Harper, and Lezlie, Garrett is survived by four siblings and their spouses: sister, Taylor Wood and spouse Caleb; brother, Kevin Casey and spouse Lexz, brother, Tanner Casey and spouse Kayla; and sister, McKenzie Casey. Garrett is also survived by many grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and an abundance of friends.
All expressions of sympathy, donations, and cards are welcome. The family requests that those who wish to make donations consider doing so to (Venmo: @Michel-Casey or Paypal: Casprell@aol.com) to support Garrett’s pride and joy, Harper Reneigh, in her upbringing.
John 11: 25-26 - “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.”
“Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force. Mourn them do not. Miss them do not.” - Master Yoda
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.