Graveside services with military honors for Gary Allen Guyer, 88, of Kempner be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Guyer died on Dec. 7, 2021. He was born July 17, 1938, in Kirkwood, Missouri, to John and Pauline Edwards Guyer.
Gary served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran before retiring. After retirement from the Army, Gary worked as a groundskeeper at a golf course.
Gary was involved with Girl Scouts and enjoyed hunting and fishing and he loved family get-togethers at his house with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Thomas Allen Holloway.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kitty; daughters, Laurie Holloway, Libby Ewing, Susan Gessner; brothers, Richard Guyer and wife, Lil, John Guyer and wife, Patti, Randy Guyer and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Emily Holloway, Benjamin Gessner and Hannah Gessner.
Visitation will be held at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas from noon to 2 p.m. before the service.
