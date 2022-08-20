Gary Friedel

Funeral services for Gary “Little Gary” Patrick Friedel will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Friedel died Aug. 14, 2022.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 9:53 pm
He was born Jan. 9, 1974, to Gary and Annie Friedel at Darnall Army Community Hospital on Fort Hood.
Gary started his life as a military brat born to two immigrants but lived most of his life in Texas. Half Korean and half German, he was more redneck and more Texan than the majority of the natives.
In his younger days, when he could stay out of trouble, he traveled most of the United States trapping and transporting exotic animals. He had an unequaled knowledge of their behavior, capture and transport. During his adult years he ran the family’s Topsey Exotic Ranch.
Gary was a consummate outdoorsman and fisherman par excellence. He also enjoyed cooking, gardening and Coors Light.
Gary loved talking to people with similar interests. Whether it be hunting, fishing, guns, boats or exotics, he could talk your ear off. If he put your number in his cellphone you were his friend and guaranteed to hear from him — often.
Gary was rough around the edges and colorful in language but he was a steadfast friend. He was generous and willing to help. He would interrupt what he was doing to rescue you on the side of the road. When you were away from home you always felt safe knowing he would be available to kill a snake on your front porch, check on a suspicious vehicle, call in a pasture fire, or just help out with your family’s needs during your absence. He treated your family like it was his own and he loved his family like no other.
Gary reeled in the catch of a lifetime, Stephanie Gibson, on Sept. 12, 2015. He loved her so much he allowed the wedding to interrupt dove season.
Gary lived life to the fullest until his unexpected passing.
He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and his long list of contacts that won’t be receiving his frequent calls.
Mr. Friedel is survived by his wife, Stephanie Friedel; his two young children Fisher Friedel, 2, and Finley Friedel, 1; his brother Ricky; and parents Annie and Gary Friedel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to Gary Friedel Memorial Account, BanCorp South, 505 E Business 190, Copperas Cove.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Friedel family.
