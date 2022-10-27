Funeral services for Gary Gene Richard, 74, of Kempner, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at the Kempner City Cemetery in Kempner.
Mr. Richard died Oct. 25, 2022.
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 10:05 pm
He was born July 9, 1948, in Linz, Austria, to parents Darwin Richard and Ida Rue.
The Army brought Gary’s parents to Copperas Cove, where he met Linda, his high school sweetheart and love of his life. They were married for 54 years. They went on to have two beautiful children, Steven and Diane, who loved him unconditionally.
Gary was a great provider for his family, joining the National Guard and working a thirty-year career at PepsiCola.
In his spare time, Gary enjoyed being outside whether it be; camping, playing golf, hunting or just sitting on the back porch.
The best way to describe Gary was “Family Man.” He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was always there for his family. Being his son’s best friend, he was always a person he could talk to. They talked every single day about whatever was on their minds. He was always there for his daughter and her family and through tough times with his grandson.
Gary loved his family and will forever be missed.
Mr. Richards is preceded in death by parents Darwin and Ida Richard.
He is survived by wife Linda Richard; children Steven Richard and Diane Hardy; and grandchildren Madison, Lincoln and Savannah.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Richard family.
